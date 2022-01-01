Cupcakes in
Santa Barbara
/
Santa Barbara
/
Cupcakes
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve cupcakes
Crushcakes Cafe
1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
Mini Cupcake
$1.50
Cupcake
$3.75
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Crushcakes Cafe
5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta
No reviews yet
Mini Cupcake
$1.50
More about Crushcakes Cafe
