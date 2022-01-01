Curry in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve curry
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Savoy Cafe & Deli
24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara
|Coconut Curry Chicken with Side(s)
|$13.95
All-natural chicken, bell peppers, zucchini, yellow squash & carrots in a gluten-free, dairy-free coconut milk curry sauce. Comes with your choice of one or two sides.
SALADS
Flavor of India
3026 state street, Santa Barbara
|21 Shrimp Curry
|$16.95
shrimps cooked in mildy spiced gravy
|23A FISH CURRY
|$16.95
salmon fish cooked in a sauce of fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger
|35 chicken curry
|$18.95
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan