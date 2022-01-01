Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Santa Barbara

Go
Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve curry

Savoy Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Savoy Cafe & Deli

24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Chicken with Side(s)$13.95
All-natural chicken, bell peppers, zucchini, yellow squash & carrots in a gluten-free, dairy-free coconut milk curry sauce. Comes with your choice of one or two sides.
More about Savoy Cafe & Deli
Item pic

SALADS

Flavor of India

3026 state street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
21 Shrimp Curry$16.95
shrimps cooked in mildy spiced gravy
23A FISH CURRY$16.95
salmon fish cooked in a sauce of fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger
35 chicken curry$18.95
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
More about Flavor of India
Panang Curry image

 

TAP Thai Cuisine

3130 State St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (2111 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Curry Sauce$7.00
Panang Curry$15.00
Yellow Curry$15.00
More about TAP Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara

Tacos

Clam Chowder

Fish And Chips

Noodle Salad

Chimichangas

Veggie Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Santa Barbara to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston