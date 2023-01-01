Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg salad sandwiches in
Santa Barbara
/
Santa Barbara
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Jeannine's - Montecito
1253 Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
Scoop Egg Salad
$4.50
More about Jeannine's - Montecito
Jeannine’s - At the Shore
1 State Street, Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
Scoop Egg Salad
$4.50
More about Jeannine’s - At the Shore
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara
Al Pastor Tacos
Cake
Prosciutto
Chocolate Croissants
Shrimp Tempura
Chips And Salsa
Beef Soup
Po Boy
More near Santa Barbara to explore
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Goleta
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Ojai
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Lompoc
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Buellton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Los Alamos
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Solvang
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1030 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(665 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1604 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(349 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston