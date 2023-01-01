Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Santa Barbara

Go
Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Jeannine's - Montecito

1253 Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scoop Egg Salad$4.50
More about Jeannine's - Montecito
Consumer pic

 

Jeannine’s - At the Shore

1 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scoop Egg Salad$4.50
More about Jeannine’s - At the Shore

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara

Al Pastor Tacos

Cake

Prosciutto

Chocolate Croissants

Shrimp Tempura

Chips And Salsa

Beef Soup

Po Boy

Map

More near Santa Barbara to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1030 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston