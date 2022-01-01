Enchiladas in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve enchiladas
Flor de Maiz
29 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$19.00
|Criollo Enchiladas
|$21.00
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$14.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
Palapa Restaurant
4123 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Enchilada Dinner ALC
|$6.00