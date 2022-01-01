Enchiladas in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve enchiladas

Flor de Maiz image

 

Flor de Maiz

29 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara

Avg 4 (402 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes$19.00
Criollo Enchiladas$21.00
More about Flor de Maiz
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
More about The Natural Cafe
Palapa Restaurant image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Palapa Restaurant

4123 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.2 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchilada Dinner ALC$6.00
More about Palapa Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Santo Mezcal

119 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
ENCHILADAS CABO$24.95
ENCHILADAS ENSENADA$22.50
More about Santo Mezcal

