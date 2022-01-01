Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

3315 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
16 oz Hot Chocolate$4.00
12 oz Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara image

 

Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara

119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$4.25
More about Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara

