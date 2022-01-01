Kebabs in Santa Barbara

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Santa Barbara restaurants
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve kebabs

Taza Mediterranean Street Kitchen

413 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kefta Kebab (Wrap)$13.95
spiced ground beef with onions and parsley served with tzatziki
Kefta Kebab (Plate)$15.95
spiced ground beef with onions and parsley served with tzatziki
Kefta Kebab (Side)$7.95
spiced ground beef with onions and parsley served with tzatziki
More about Taza Mediterranean Street Kitchen
SALADS

Flavor of India - 3026 State Street

3026 state street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
5 Lamb Boti Kebab$17.95
tender pieces of lamb marinated in our special recipe & grilled in tandoor
4.Reshami Kebab$16.95
boneless chicken breast pieces flavored with herbs and spices grilles on skewer
3.Sheesh Kebab$17.95
ground lamb meat blended with spices and herbs, barbecued on a skewer
More about Flavor of India - 3026 State Street

