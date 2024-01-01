Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Leche cake in
Santa Barbara
/
Santa Barbara
/
Leche Cake
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve leche cake
Santo Mezcal - 119 State Street
119 State Street, Santa Barbara
Avg 4.6
(1291 reviews)
Tres Leches cake
$0.00
More about Santo Mezcal - 119 State Street
Corazon Comedor -
29 E Victoria St, Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
Strawberry Tres Leches Cake
$12.50
More about Corazon Comedor -
