Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Santa Barbara

Go
Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve leche cake

Main pic

 

Santo Mezcal - 119 State Street

119 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tres Leches cake$0.00
More about Santo Mezcal - 119 State Street
Consumer pic

 

Corazon Comedor -

29 E Victoria St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Tres Leches Cake$12.50
More about Corazon Comedor -

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara

Shrimp Tacos

Cake

Egg Rolls

Chocolate Croissants

Flan

Pies

Cappuccino

Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

Map

More near Santa Barbara to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1269 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston