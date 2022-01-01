Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Macarons in
Santa Barbara
/
Santa Barbara
/
Macarons
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve macarons
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
3315 State Street, Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
6-Pack Macarons
$12.00
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
1187 Coast Village Road, Montecito
No reviews yet
6-Pack Macarons
$12.00
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara
Al Pastor Tacos
Salmon
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Pitas
Patty Melts
Sliders
Chicken Wraps
Crispy Tacos
More near Santa Barbara to explore
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Goleta
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Ojai
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Lompoc
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Solvang
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Buellton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(871 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(557 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1370 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(282 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston