Macarons in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve macarons

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

3315 State Street, Santa Barbara

6-Pack Macarons$12.00
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

1187 Coast Village Road, Montecito

6-Pack Macarons$12.00
