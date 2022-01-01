Massaman curry in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve massaman curry
Thai Bistro - 3130 State St
3130 State St, Santa Barbara
|Massaman Curry- L
|$13.95
Potatoes, peanuts, and onions in sweet coconut milk.
|Massaman Curry
|$15.95
Potatoes, peanuts, and onions in coconut milk.
Zen Yai Thai Cuisine
425 State Street, Santa Barbara
|MASSAMAN CURRY
|$16.99
Brown coconut milk curry sauce with peanuts, onions, potatoes and tomatoes. Served with Jasmine white rice. Please note that our Yellow Curry is the only curry we can make Vegan/Vegetarian, so if you cannot have fish sauce and/or shrimp base, please consider our Yellow Curry.