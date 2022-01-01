Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Massaman curry in Santa Barbara

Go
Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve massaman curry

Main pic

 

Thai Bistro - 3130 State St

3130 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Massaman Curry- L$13.95
Potatoes, peanuts, and onions in sweet coconut milk.
Massaman Curry$15.95
Potatoes, peanuts, and onions in coconut milk.
More about Thai Bistro - 3130 State St
Consumer pic

 

Zen Yai Thai Cuisine

425 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MASSAMAN CURRY$16.99
Brown coconut milk curry sauce with peanuts, onions, potatoes and tomatoes. Served with Jasmine white rice. Please note that our Yellow Curry is the only curry we can make Vegan/Vegetarian, so if you cannot have fish sauce and/or shrimp base, please consider our Yellow Curry.
More about Zen Yai Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara

Kebabs

Penne

Turkey Clubs

Arugula Salad

Fried Rice

Tuna Salad

Cookies

Tiramisu

Map

More near Santa Barbara to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (966 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1523 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston