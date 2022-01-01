Noodle salad in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve noodle salad
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|THAI CHICKEN ARTICHOKE NOODLE SALAD
|$13.50
Linguine pasta tossed with artichoke hearts, red bell pepper, green onion, cilantro, toasted cashews, chopped grilled chicken, and spicy sesame sauce. Served with chips and salsa your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.
More about The Cruisery
The Cruisery
501 State St, Santa Barbara
|SALAD- THAI NOODLE
|$13.00
ramen, cabbage, carrot, peanut brittle, honey vinaigrette