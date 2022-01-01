Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle salad in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve noodle salad

The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
THAI CHICKEN ARTICHOKE NOODLE SALAD$13.50
Linguine pasta tossed with artichoke hearts, red bell pepper, green onion, cilantro, toasted cashews, chopped grilled chicken, and spicy sesame sauce. Served with chips and salsa your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.
Item pic

 

The Cruisery

501 State St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.2 (669 reviews)
Takeout
SALAD- THAI NOODLE$13.00
ramen, cabbage, carrot, peanut brittle, honey vinaigrette
TAP Thai Cuisine image

 

TAP Thai Cuisine

3130 State St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (2111 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Glass Noodle Salad (G)$15.00
