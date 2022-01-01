Penne in Santa Barbara

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve penne

Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria

1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Rigate Con Salsiccia E Cipolla$22.95
Small tube pasta, sausage, onions & tomato sauce
Penne Alla Puttanesca$19.95
Small tube pasta, spicy tomato sauce, capers & olives
More about Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
Trattoria Vittoria image

SMOKED SALMON

Trattoria Vittoria

30 East Victoria St., Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Penne alla Sorrentina$22.00
Penne sauteed with chopped tomato, pomodoro, and basil finished with melted mozzarella cheese
Penne Arrabiata$18.00
Penne in a spicy tomato sauce
More about Trattoria Vittoria
Item pic

 

Cali-Forno Pizzeria

905 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Penne & Meatballs with Marinara$9.95
Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, and Ricotta, topped with Mozzarella
More about Cali-Forno Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Benchmark Eatery

1201 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Penne Entree$14.95
Basil Pesto, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Parmesan Cheese.
More about Benchmark Eatery

