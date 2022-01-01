Penne in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve penne
Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara
|Penne Rigate Con Salsiccia E Cipolla
|$22.95
Small tube pasta, sausage, onions & tomato sauce
|Penne Alla Puttanesca
|$19.95
Small tube pasta, spicy tomato sauce, capers & olives
Trattoria Vittoria
30 East Victoria St., Santa Barbara
|Penne alla Sorrentina
|$22.00
Penne sauteed with chopped tomato, pomodoro, and basil finished with melted mozzarella cheese
|Penne Arrabiata
|$18.00
Penne in a spicy tomato sauce
Cali-Forno Pizzeria
905 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Baked Penne & Meatballs with Marinara
|$9.95
Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, and Ricotta, topped with Mozzarella