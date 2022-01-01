Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roasted turkey sandwiches in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve roasted turkey sandwiches

The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH$10.50
Fresh turkey breast with lettuce, sprouts, tomato, and red onion on 9-grain bread with Dijon mustard and garlic mayo.
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH$10.50
Fresh turkey breast with lettuce, sprouts, tomato, and red onion on 9-grain bread with Dijon mustard and garlic mayo.
More about The Natural Cafe
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$10.95
local mixed greens, sliced red onions, tomatoes, aioli
More about Crushcakes Cafe

