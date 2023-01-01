Sirloin steaks in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve sirloin steaks
Jill's Place
632 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara
|Sirloin Steak Baseball 8oz
|$32.00
Maíz Picante - Maíz Picante - De La vina
2714 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara
|Enchiladas - Sirloin Steak
|$14.00
2 cheese enchiladas with tomatillo creamy sauce
& your choice of meat. Served with beans
|Papa Rellena - Sirloin Steak
|$14.00
Roasted potatoes with chipotle aioli, grilled veggies, sirloin steak & melted cheese
|Alambre - Sirloin Steak
|$13.00
Grilled veggies with Sirloin steak, bacon & melted cheese, served with corn tortillas