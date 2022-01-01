Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Santa Barbara

Go
Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve spaghetti

Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria

1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Al Coccio Con Frutti Di Mare$27.95
Spaghetti, fresh seafood & shellfish in spicy tomato broth, covered & finished in wood burning oven
Spaghetti Con Polpette$25.95
Spaghetti & homemade meatballs, tomato sauce & sauteed onion
More about Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
Trattoria Vittoria image

SMOKED SALMON

Trattoria Vittoria

30 East Victoria St., Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti alle Vongole$24.00
Spaghetti with sauteed Manilla clams in white wine
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio$16.00
Spaghetti with sauteed sliced garlic, chili flakes, and extra virgin olive oil
Spaghetti al Pomodoro$18.00
Spaghetti in an aromatic tomato sauce topped with fresh basil and Gran Padano Parmesan
More about Trattoria Vittoria
Jill's Place image

 

Jill's Place

632 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Dinner$24.00
More about Jill's Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara

Greek Salad

Waffles

Tostadas

Penne

French Fries

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

California Rolls

Nicoise Salad

Map

More near Santa Barbara to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston