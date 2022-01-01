Spaghetti in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve spaghetti
Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara
|Spaghetti Al Coccio Con Frutti Di Mare
|$27.95
Spaghetti, fresh seafood & shellfish in spicy tomato broth, covered & finished in wood burning oven
|Spaghetti Con Polpette
|$25.95
Spaghetti & homemade meatballs, tomato sauce & sauteed onion
Trattoria Vittoria
Trattoria Vittoria
30 East Victoria St., Santa Barbara
|Spaghetti alle Vongole
|$24.00
Spaghetti with sauteed Manilla clams in white wine
|Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
|$16.00
Spaghetti with sauteed sliced garlic, chili flakes, and extra virgin olive oil
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro
|$18.00
Spaghetti in an aromatic tomato sauce topped with fresh basil and Gran Padano Parmesan