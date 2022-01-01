Spinach salad in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve spinach salad
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|Side Spiritual Spinach Salad
|$4.50
Topped with carrots, olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, veggie-bacon bits, and sprouts.
|SPIRITUAL SPINACH SALAD
|$12.50
|1/2 SPIRITUAL SPINACH SALAD
|$10.50
The Natural Cafe
508 State St, Santa Barbara
|SPIRITUAL SPINACH SALAD
|$12.50
|Side Spiritual Spinach Salad
|$4.50
|1/2 SPIRITUAL SPINACH SALAD
|$10.50
