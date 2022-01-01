Tacos in Santa Barbara

Flor de Maiz image

 

Flor de Maiz

29 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara

Avg 4 (402 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos de Pescado$22.00
Tacos de Atún Ahí$18.00
More about Flor de Maiz
Soft Taco ALC image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Palapa Restaurant

4123 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.2 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Tuesday Chiquito$1.50
Our Taco Tuesday special: Mini Soft Tacos your choice of meat with Cilantro and Onion garnish
Soft Taco ALC$4.50
Soft Taco with your choice of Meat topped with Cilantro and Onion.
Crispy Taco ALC$4.50
More about Palapa Restaurant
TACOS- FRIED FISH image

 

The Cruisery

501 State St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.2 (669 reviews)
Takeout
TACOS- FRIED FISH$15.00
crispy halibut, slaw, lime aioli
More about The Cruisery
Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara image

 

Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara

119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Taco$5.25
Seared shrimp, ponzu-marinated slaw, queso fresco, mango salsa & salsa blanca
Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.25
More about Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
Taqueria Santa Barbara image

TACOS

Taqueria Santa Barbara

1213 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Champiñones y Rajas$2.50
Double yellow corn tortilla & cheese
Taco Asada$2.50
Double yellow corn tortilla with onion & cilantro
Taco Camarón$3.50
Double yellow corn tortilla with onion & cilantro
More about Taqueria Santa Barbara
Los Agaves image

 

Los Agaves

600 N Milpas St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco - Alla Carte
More about Los Agaves
Restaurant banner

 

Santo Mezcal

119 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy chicken tacos$17.95
TACOS RIBEYE$30.95
More about Santo Mezcal
Rascals SB image

 

Rascals SB

18 E. Cota st., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Cauliflower Tacos$10.00
battered cauliflower, purple cabbage, chipotle mayo, onions and cilantro
*all on handmade tortillas*
Crispy Blue Corn Potato Tacos$10.00
3 deep fried blue corn tortillas filled with potatoes and then opened back up and stuffed with cabbage, pico de gallo, cashew crema, cucumber and pickled onions
More about Rascals SB

