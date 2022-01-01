Tacos in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve tacos
Flor de Maiz
29 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara
|Tacos de Pescado
|$22.00
|Tacos de Atún Ahí
|$18.00
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Palapa Restaurant
4123 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Taco Tuesday Chiquito
|$1.50
Our Taco Tuesday special: Mini Soft Tacos your choice of meat with Cilantro and Onion garnish
|Soft Taco ALC
|$4.50
Soft Taco with your choice of Meat topped with Cilantro and Onion.
|Crispy Taco ALC
|$4.50
The Cruisery
501 State St, Santa Barbara
|TACOS- FRIED FISH
|$15.00
crispy halibut, slaw, lime aioli
Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara
|Fried Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
Seared shrimp, ponzu-marinated slaw, queso fresco, mango salsa & salsa blanca
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
TACOS
Taqueria Santa Barbara
1213 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Taco Champiñones y Rajas
|$2.50
Double yellow corn tortilla & cheese
|Taco Asada
|$2.50
Double yellow corn tortilla with onion & cilantro
|Taco Camarón
|$3.50
Double yellow corn tortilla with onion & cilantro
Santo Mezcal
119 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Crispy chicken tacos
|$17.95
|TACOS RIBEYE
|$30.95
Rascals SB
18 E. Cota st., Santa Barbara
|Baja Cauliflower Tacos
|$10.00
battered cauliflower, purple cabbage, chipotle mayo, onions and cilantro
*all on handmade tortillas*
|Crispy Blue Corn Potato Tacos
|$10.00
3 deep fried blue corn tortillas filled with potatoes and then opened back up and stuffed with cabbage, pico de gallo, cashew crema, cucumber and pickled onions