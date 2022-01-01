Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Santa Barbara

Go
Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve tarts

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

3315 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Tart$6.50
Raspberry Tart$6.50
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

1187 Coast Village Road, Montecito

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raspberry Tart$6.50
Lemon Tart$6.50
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara

Green Smoothies

Chilaquiles

Shrimp Tacos

Cupcakes

Roasted Turkey Sandwiches

Chili

Quesadillas

Pancakes

Map

More near Santa Barbara to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston