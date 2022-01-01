Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
Santa Barbara
/
Santa Barbara
/
Tarts
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve tarts
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
3315 State Street, Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
Lemon Tart
$6.50
Raspberry Tart
$6.50
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
1187 Coast Village Road, Montecito
No reviews yet
Raspberry Tart
$6.50
Lemon Tart
$6.50
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara
Green Smoothies
Chilaquiles
Shrimp Tacos
Cupcakes
Roasted Turkey Sandwiches
Chili
Quesadillas
Pancakes
More near Santa Barbara to explore
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Goleta
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Ojai
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Lompoc
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Los Alamos
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Solvang
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Buellton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(550 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1335 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston