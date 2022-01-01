Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve tostadas

The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOSTADA SALAD$12.50
Organic blue corn chips topped with black beans, rice, mixed greens, carrots, jicama, salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
More about The Natural Cafe
Palapa Restaurant image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Palapa Restaurant

4123 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.2 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada Ceviche Campechana$19.50
Shrimp and Octopus Ceviche Cilantro, Lime, Tomato, Red onion on a Crisp Corn Tortilla
Tostada Ceviche Camaron$17.50
Shrimp Ceviche Tomato, Cilantro, Red Onion, Lime on Crisp Corn Tortilla
More about Palapa Restaurant
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOSTADA SALAD$12.50
Organic blue corn chips topped with black beans, rice, mixed greens, carrots, jicama, salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
More about The Natural Cafe
Los Agaves image

 

Los Agaves

600 N Milpas St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Tostada$16.95
Tostada Del Pueblo
Tostada Salad$10.95
More about Los Agaves
Los Altos Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Los Altos Restaurant

318 N Milpas St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tostada$9.50
More about Los Altos Restaurant

