Tostadas in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve tostadas
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|TOSTADA SALAD
|$12.50
Organic blue corn chips topped with black beans, rice, mixed greens, carrots, jicama, salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Palapa Restaurant
4123 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Tostada Ceviche Campechana
|$19.50
Shrimp and Octopus Ceviche Cilantro, Lime, Tomato, Red onion on a Crisp Corn Tortilla
|Tostada Ceviche Camaron
|$17.50
Shrimp Ceviche Tomato, Cilantro, Red Onion, Lime on Crisp Corn Tortilla
Los Agaves
600 N Milpas St., Santa Barbara
|Ceviche Tostada
|$16.95
|Tostada Del Pueblo
|Tostada Salad
|$10.95