Tuna sandwiches in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
ALBACORE TUNA SANDWICH$10.50
Chunk albacore tuna mixed with mayo, pickle relish, and onions, served with lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread with Dijon mustard.
More about The Natural Cafe
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.95
More about Crushcakes Cafe
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
ALBACORE TUNA SANDWICH$10.50
Chunk albacore tuna mixed with mayo, pickle relish, and onions, served with lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread with Dijon mustard.
More about The Natural Cafe
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.95
mixed greens, tomatoes, onions
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Benchmark Eatery

1201 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Melt Sandwich$14.95
Solid White Albacore, Cheddar, Tomato, Grilled Sourdough.
More about Benchmark Eatery

