Tuna sandwiches in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|ALBACORE TUNA SANDWICH
|$10.50
Chunk albacore tuna mixed with mayo, pickle relish, and onions, served with lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread with Dijon mustard.
The Natural Cafe
508 State St, Santa Barbara
|ALBACORE TUNA SANDWICH
|$10.50
Chunk albacore tuna mixed with mayo, pickle relish, and onions, served with lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread with Dijon mustard.
Crushcakes Cafe
5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
mixed greens, tomatoes, onions