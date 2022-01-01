Veggie burgers in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Cafe Stella TAKE OUT Menu and eMarket
3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$14.75
grilled eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, tomato & red onion, arugula, fresh sliced tomato, garlic aioli
Brophy Bros.
119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Grilled black bean patty, cheddar, avocado, chipotle mayonnaise, pickled onion, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun