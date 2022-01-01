Veggie sandwiches in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|GRILLED VEGGIE SANDWICH
|$10.50
Fresh seasonal veggies grilled with balsamic marinade, served on 9-grain bread with tomato, pesto, and jack cheese.
The Natural Cafe
508 State St, Santa Barbara
|GRILLED VEGGIE SANDWICH
|$10.50
Fresh seasonal veggies grilled with balsamic marinade, served on 9-grain bread with tomato, pesto, and jack cheese.