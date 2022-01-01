Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Goleta)

Go
Popular Items

Combo Plate$12.50
2 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken and 1/4 LB Tri-Tip cooked medium served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
Combo Burrito$9.75
Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip and our House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
Sandwich$9.99
Your Choice of Shredded Chicken, Grilled Tri-Tip, or a Combination on a Toasted French Roll with Mayonnaise, Guacamole, Cole Slaw and Tomatoes.
Served with Chips!
Chicken Burrito$9.25
House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
1/4 Chicken Plate$8.99
2 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
BRC Burrito (Beans, Rice & Cheese)$7.50
Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
1/2 Chicken Plate$11.99
4 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
Tri-Tip Burrito$9.99
Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
Quesadilla$100,000.00
A Burrito-Size Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese and melted on the Grill. Add your choice of Shredded Chicken, Grilled Tri-Tip or Both.
Served with Chips!
Side Guacamole
Location

149 North Fairview Avenue

Goleta CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
