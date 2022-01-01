Go
Toast

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura)

Come in and enjoy!

4020 East Main Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4020 East Main Street

Ventura CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Danny's Deli & Grill

No reviews yet

Full service New York style Deli. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily!

The Grape

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0158

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston