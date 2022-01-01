Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura)
Come in and enjoy!
4020 East Main Street
Location
4020 East Main Street
Ventura CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Danny's Deli & Grill
Full service New York style Deli. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily!
The Grape
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0158
Nothing Bundt Cakes