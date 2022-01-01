Go
Toast

Santa Barbara Wine Therapy

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

732 State St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (312 reviews)

Location

732 State St.

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rascals SB

No reviews yet

Vegan food curated by Dalan Moreno on a monthly basis.

Savoy Cafe & Deli

No reviews yet

Family Owned and Operated Since 2005

Soul Bites

No reviews yet

Soul Bites is quick-casual, Soul food. Featuring a tasty array of comfort foods, featuring Mary's Air-Chilled, Fried Chicken, Johnny Sticks and Cracklings. When you're here, you're home.

Killer B's

No reviews yet

Killer B's BBQ Bar and Grill is an American Style BBQ restaurant. Serving up delicious smoked meats and house made BBQ sauces. We serve a delicious happy hour and show all sporting events on our 12 flat screen hd tvs.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston