Santa Clara restaurants you'll love

Santa Clara restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Santa Clara

Santa Clara's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Must-try Santa Clara restaurants

Chick'nCone image

 

Chick'nCone

5350 Great America Pkwy Ste 102, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chick'nSandwich$6.89
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
Chick'nSandwich Meal$10.49
Chick'nSandwich, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
Individual Tenders$2.25
Individual Crispy Chicken Tenders. Perfect for dipping! So don't forget to choose your sauce!
La Paloma image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

La Paloma

2280 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

Avg 4.2 (8959 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Super Nachos
Guacamole
8oz Chips$2.25
KATSUYAKI image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

KATSUYAKI

1992 Lafayette Street, Santa Clara

Avg 4.8 (693 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#4 Salmon Teri Plate$15.95
comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.
#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate$11.45
comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.
#6 Chick Teri & Chick Katsu Combo$13.95
comes with White Rice, Coleslaw, and Broccoli.
Mio Vicino image

PIZZA • PASTA

Mio Vicino

1290 Benton St, Santa Clara

Avg 4.5 (3177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread$8.00
Toasted ciabatta bread with garlic and herb butte.
Gorgonzola Gnocchi$19.00
Tossed in a Gorgonzola cream sauce with spinach, radicchio, and toasted walnuts
Caesar Salad Entree$12.00
Classic Caesar salad
Banh Cuon Tay Ho - Santa Clara image

 

Banh Cuon Tay Ho - Santa Clara

2047 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
11. Banh Cuon Tay Ho Dac Biet$12.50
Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with ground pork & mushroom & ground shrimp, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, cilantro and our famous dipping sauce.
P16- Pho Ga Trang$12.25
Rice noodles in a house-cooked chicken bone broth with white meat, and side of fresh herbs.
35. Bun Tom Thit Nuong$12.50
Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Pork and Shrimp
Wicked Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Chicken

2565 The Alameda, Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (2624 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
5 Wings$10.99
5 of our delicious buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our sauces, (or on the side) served with celery sticks & your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
10 Wings$19.99
10 of our delicious buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our sauces, (or on the side) served with celery sticks & your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
French Fries$3.99
Mission City Grill image

 

Mission City Grill

2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER$16.00
SHARP CHEDDAR. CHARBROILED CHUCK PATTY, ARTISAN BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES AND SPECIAL SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES OR SOUP OR SALAD.
CLUBHOUSE$15.00
TRIPLE DECKER, TURKEY, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES OR SOUP OR SALAD.
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS$18.00
HOMEMADE COUNTRY GRAVY. TWO LARGE EGGS, HASH BROWNS AND TOAST OR PANCAKES.
Taplands image

 

Taplands

1171 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara

Avg 4.6 (354 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mixed 4pack$22.00
Variety pack for 12/15 Virtual Happy Hour with Taplands
Mission Trail Shinko Perry - 500ml$15.00
13% ABV - Pyrus Pyrifolia Perry???
YES WE DID!
A perry that will blow you away! It is Shinko Perry and is made from 100% Shinko Asian Pears.
Currently keg only. We are known for our Perry and Jerkum and this doesn't disappoint. It is clean floral and delicate lots of pineapple and tropical white fruit notes. We are so glad to be in one of the only states where Asian Pears can grow. Followed by a crisp unmistakable Asian Pear finish
Moonraker Amelia Coconut NEIPA$16.00
7% ABV - NE Coconut IPA. Layered with massive amounts of toasted coconut and lactose. Citra and Mosaic hops bring out tropical bursts of peach, apricot and mango. The mouthfeel is smooth, creamy and pillowy.
Athena Grill image

 

Athena Grill

1505 space park drive, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$14.75
tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Gyro Plate$15.95
Thin slices of seasoned beef served over warm pita, with tzatziki sauce, tomato and red onion. Served with side of garlic fries
Beef Souvlaki Plate$19.95
Tender pieces of marinated filet grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley. Please choose preferred temp
Chicken Meets Rice image

 

Chicken Meets Rice

2213 Tasman Dr, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Tofu Box (GF) (Veg.)$11.99
Lightly salted deep-fried tofu, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
Coffee Meets Tea$4.49
Our house-made Southeast-Asian iced coffee and milk tea blend.
Chicken Rice (GF)$2.49
Jasmine rice steamed with Hainanese chicken stock.
Bamboo Sushi image

 

Bamboo Sushi

2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Machine with Salmon$18.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pc.
Friday The 13th$18.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.
Miso Soup$5.00
Served with seaweed, tofu and green onion. Contains fish.
The Good Salad image

 

The Good Salad

371 Laurelwood Road, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean Medley$10.00
House Grape Vinaigrette (on the side), Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Shaved Radish, Diced Persian Cucumber, Diced Italian Tomato, Sliced Scallions, Fresh Parsley, Baked Pita Pieces, The Good Glaze (on the side).
Cali Ceezer$11.00
House Pesto Ceezer Dressing (on the side), Halal Cajun Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Diced Avocado, House Toasted Almonds, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, The Good Glaze (on the side).
Samurai Steak$12.00
House Sweet Sesame Dressing (on the side), Glazed Tri-Tip Steak (Medium) topped with Dynamite Mayo & Roasted Sesame Seeds, Organic Spring Mix, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Diced Persian Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Roasted Peanuts, Sliced Scallions, Edamame, The Good Glaze (on the side).
Bloom image

 

Bloom

202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara

Avg 4.5 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Avocado Bene$17.00
House bacon and fresh avocado stacked on our artisan fresh baked levain bread. Topped with two poached eggs and our scratch made hollandaise. Served with your choice of house potatoes or a cup of fruit.
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Your choice of ham or bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a lightly toasted fresh croissant with our house aioli
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Savory scratch made buttermilk fried chicken served on top of a sweet Belgian Waffle, drizzled with spicy honey
Athena Grill Catering image

 

Athena Grill Catering

1505 Space Park Drive, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20 Assorted Pita Wraps w/Fruit$280.00
This package includes an assortment of our most popular wraps, to provide a delicious meal for your next event. This package includes:
8 Gyro Pita Wraps
6 Chicken Souvlaki Wraps
4 Falafel Pita Wraps
2 Lamb Pita Wraps
All wraps come with a side of fruit salad.
If you would prefer to have a custom order quantity or a different distribution of wraps please call the restaurant.
Athena Salad Pan (feeds 15-20)$45.00
Pan of salad prepared family style, includes 20 servings. Hearts of romaine lettuce, cucumber, roasted pepper, kalamata olives, feta, with Mediterranean vinaigrette served on the side.
Choices Include:
GREEK SALAD - spring greens, tomatoe, red onions, cucumber
Serving Utensils$8.00
Fee includes all necessary serving utensils for meal selected; plastic tongs and servings spoons.
Puesto Santa Clara image

 

Puesto Santa Clara

2752 Augustine DR STE 110, Santa Clara

Avg 3.8 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken al Pastor Taco$7.50
crispy melted cheese, braised Jidori chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, avocado, piña habanero pico
Filet Mignon Taco$10.00
crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, avocado, spicy pistachio serrano salsa (N)
Tamarindo Shrimp Taco$10.00
crispy shrimp, tamarindo-chile sauce, classic guacamole, cilantro (GF)
PARADISE BIRYANI - SANTA CLARA image

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - SANTA CLARA

2961 El Camini Real, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MURGH TANGDI$10.99
Our Spicy Tandoori stands apart. Chicken is marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and plenty of spices- grilled to perfection
PARADISE BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI$14.99
PARADISE BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI$14.99
Kobe Japanese Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • HOT POT • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Kobe Japanese Restaurant

2086 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

Avg 3.3 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Deluxe Fire RL(8pc)$15.95
(Spicy Tuna & shrimp tempura with spicy mayo, green onion)(▲Raw)
Rainbow RL(8pc)$16.95
(Crab & avocado roll topped with Tuna, Albacore, Salmon)(▲Raw)
Spicy Salmon RL(8pc)$15.95
(Shrimp Tempura & Crab roll topped
with Salmon & spicy mayonnaise sauce)(▲Raw)
Sumiya image

 

Sumiya

2634 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
iChina image

TAPAS

iChina

2855 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite 2260, Santa Clara

Avg 4 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Shihlin

2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard #2336, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Mushroom 炸鲜菇$8.00
Generous portion of fresh mushroom is lightly battered and skillfully fried to a golden crisp. Rich in antioxidant and highly addictive, this night market favorite is served with a sprinkle of our signature spices. The Crispy Salt Pepper Mushroom is a special product launched to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks.
JiaYi Chicken Rice 嘉義雞肉飯$12.00
Hand shredded chicken breast meat over steamed white rice, doused in our signature Jiayi fragrant sauce to make it a refreshing and delicious meal.
Sweet Plum Fries 甘梅地瓜$7.00
By popular demand, our latest creation uses only specially selected sweet potatoes that are washed and air dried before being battered and lightly fried to bring out their irresistible fragrance. Golden and crunchy, they are served with a dash of our specially blended plum powder. Don't miss this!
Restaurant banner

 

R&B Tea

2855 Stevens Creek Blvd FC-21, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Taro Milk Tea$5.49
Fresh Taro Milk Tea with taro chunks and a touch of Ube which creates a nice deep purple color and roasty flavor.
Lychee Green Tea with Aloe Vera$5.85
Roasted Oolong Milk Tea$5.49
Restaurant banner

 

Pacific Catch

3315 Coronado Place, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
36f25cf6-de4d-4236-a41e-c0c20d724496 image

 

Mission Bistro

3000 Mission College Boulevard, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yoko Tea image

 

Yoko Tea

3074 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Y05. Okinawa Milk Tea w/ Coffee Jelly$5.75
w/ Coffee Jelly; 50% sugar adjustment ONLY
M11. Okinawa Milk Tea$5.50
Sugar level CAN be adjust as low as 50%
M02. Brown Sugar Milk Tea$5.50
Sugar level CAN be adjust as low as 50%
Restaurant banner

 

Menoh - Valley Fair

2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard\n Suite 2467, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Tacomania - Stevens Creek

2855 STEVENS CREEK BL 2749, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

