Santa Clara restaurants you'll love

13% ABV - Pyrus Pyrifolia Perry???

YES WE DID!

A perry that will blow you away! It is Shinko Perry and is made from 100% Shinko Asian Pears.

Currently keg only. We are known for our Perry and Jerkum and this doesn't disappoint. It is clean floral and delicate lots of pineapple and tropical white fruit notes. We are so glad to be in one of the only states where Asian Pears can grow. Followed by a crisp unmistakable Asian Pear finish

