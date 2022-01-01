Santa Clara restaurants you'll love
Santa Clara's top cuisines
Must-try Santa Clara restaurants
Chick'nCone
5350 Great America Pkwy Ste 102, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Chick'nSandwich
|$6.89
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
|Chick'nSandwich Meal
|$10.49
Chick'nSandwich, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
|Individual Tenders
|$2.25
Individual Crispy Chicken Tenders. Perfect for dipping! So don't forget to choose your sauce!
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
La Paloma
2280 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Super Nachos
|Guacamole
|8oz Chips
|$2.25
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
KATSUYAKI
1992 Lafayette Street, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|#4 Salmon Teri Plate
|$15.95
comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.
|#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate
|$11.45
comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.
|#6 Chick Teri & Chick Katsu Combo
|$13.95
comes with White Rice, Coleslaw, and Broccoli.
PIZZA • PASTA
Mio Vicino
1290 Benton St, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$8.00
Toasted ciabatta bread with garlic and herb butte.
|Gorgonzola Gnocchi
|$19.00
Tossed in a Gorgonzola cream sauce with spinach, radicchio, and toasted walnuts
|Caesar Salad Entree
|$12.00
Classic Caesar salad
Banh Cuon Tay Ho - Santa Clara
2047 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|11. Banh Cuon Tay Ho Dac Biet
|$12.50
Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with ground pork & mushroom & ground shrimp, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, cilantro and our famous dipping sauce.
|P16- Pho Ga Trang
|$12.25
Rice noodles in a house-cooked chicken bone broth with white meat, and side of fresh herbs.
|35. Bun Tom Thit Nuong
|$12.50
Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Pork and Shrimp
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Chicken
2565 The Alameda, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|5 Wings
|$10.99
5 of our delicious buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our sauces, (or on the side) served with celery sticks & your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|10 Wings
|$19.99
10 of our delicious buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our sauces, (or on the side) served with celery sticks & your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|French Fries
|$3.99
Mission City Grill
2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|CHEESEBURGER
|$16.00
SHARP CHEDDAR. CHARBROILED CHUCK PATTY, ARTISAN BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES AND SPECIAL SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES OR SOUP OR SALAD.
|CLUBHOUSE
|$15.00
TRIPLE DECKER, TURKEY, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES OR SOUP OR SALAD.
|CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS
|$18.00
HOMEMADE COUNTRY GRAVY. TWO LARGE EGGS, HASH BROWNS AND TOAST OR PANCAKES.
Taplands
1171 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Mixed 4pack
|$22.00
Variety pack for 12/15 Virtual Happy Hour with Taplands
|Mission Trail Shinko Perry - 500ml
|$15.00
13% ABV - Pyrus Pyrifolia Perry???
YES WE DID!
A perry that will blow you away! It is Shinko Perry and is made from 100% Shinko Asian Pears.
Currently keg only. We are known for our Perry and Jerkum and this doesn't disappoint. It is clean floral and delicate lots of pineapple and tropical white fruit notes. We are so glad to be in one of the only states where Asian Pears can grow. Followed by a crisp unmistakable Asian Pear finish
|Moonraker Amelia Coconut NEIPA
|$16.00
7% ABV - NE Coconut IPA. Layered with massive amounts of toasted coconut and lactose. Citra and Mosaic hops bring out tropical bursts of peach, apricot and mango. The mouthfeel is smooth, creamy and pillowy.
Athena Grill
1505 space park drive, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
|$14.75
tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
|Gyro Plate
|$15.95
Thin slices of seasoned beef served over warm pita, with tzatziki sauce, tomato and red onion. Served with side of garlic fries
|Beef Souvlaki Plate
|$19.95
Tender pieces of marinated filet grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley. Please choose preferred temp
Chicken Meets Rice
2213 Tasman Dr, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Fried Tofu Box (GF) (Veg.)
|$11.99
Lightly salted deep-fried tofu, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
|Coffee Meets Tea
|$4.49
Our house-made Southeast-Asian iced coffee and milk tea blend.
|Chicken Rice (GF)
|$2.49
Jasmine rice steamed with Hainanese chicken stock.
Bamboo Sushi
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard, San Jose
|Popular items
|Green Machine with Salmon
|$18.00
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pc.
|Friday The 13th
|$18.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Served with seaweed, tofu and green onion. Contains fish.
The Good Salad
371 Laurelwood Road, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Medley
|$10.00
House Grape Vinaigrette (on the side), Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Shaved Radish, Diced Persian Cucumber, Diced Italian Tomato, Sliced Scallions, Fresh Parsley, Baked Pita Pieces, The Good Glaze (on the side).
|Cali Ceezer
|$11.00
House Pesto Ceezer Dressing (on the side), Halal Cajun Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Diced Avocado, House Toasted Almonds, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, The Good Glaze (on the side).
|Samurai Steak
|$12.00
House Sweet Sesame Dressing (on the side), Glazed Tri-Tip Steak (Medium) topped with Dynamite Mayo & Roasted Sesame Seeds, Organic Spring Mix, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Diced Persian Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Roasted Peanuts, Sliced Scallions, Edamame, The Good Glaze (on the side).
Bloom
202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Bacon Avocado Bene
|$17.00
House bacon and fresh avocado stacked on our artisan fresh baked levain bread. Topped with two poached eggs and our scratch made hollandaise. Served with your choice of house potatoes or a cup of fruit.
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Your choice of ham or bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a lightly toasted fresh croissant with our house aioli
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
Savory scratch made buttermilk fried chicken served on top of a sweet Belgian Waffle, drizzled with spicy honey
Athena Grill Catering
1505 Space Park Drive, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|20 Assorted Pita Wraps w/Fruit
|$280.00
This package includes an assortment of our most popular wraps, to provide a delicious meal for your next event. This package includes:
8 Gyro Pita Wraps
6 Chicken Souvlaki Wraps
4 Falafel Pita Wraps
2 Lamb Pita Wraps
All wraps come with a side of fruit salad.
If you would prefer to have a custom order quantity or a different distribution of wraps please call the restaurant.
|Athena Salad Pan (feeds 15-20)
|$45.00
Pan of salad prepared family style, includes 20 servings. Hearts of romaine lettuce, cucumber, roasted pepper, kalamata olives, feta, with Mediterranean vinaigrette served on the side.
Choices Include:
GREEK SALAD - spring greens, tomatoe, red onions, cucumber
|Serving Utensils
|$8.00
Fee includes all necessary serving utensils for meal selected; plastic tongs and servings spoons.
Puesto Santa Clara
2752 Augustine DR STE 110, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Chicken al Pastor Taco
|$7.50
crispy melted cheese, braised Jidori chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, avocado, piña habanero pico
|Filet Mignon Taco
|$10.00
crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, avocado, spicy pistachio serrano salsa (N)
|Tamarindo Shrimp Taco
|$10.00
crispy shrimp, tamarindo-chile sauce, classic guacamole, cilantro (GF)
PARADISE BIRYANI - SANTA CLARA
2961 El Camini Real, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|MURGH TANGDI
|$10.99
Our Spicy Tandoori stands apart. Chicken is marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and plenty of spices- grilled to perfection
|PARADISE BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
|$14.99
|PARADISE BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
|$14.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • HOT POT • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Kobe Japanese Restaurant
2086 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Deluxe Fire RL(8pc)
|$15.95
(Spicy Tuna & shrimp tempura with spicy mayo, green onion)(▲Raw)
|Rainbow RL(8pc)
|$16.95
(Crab & avocado roll topped with Tuna, Albacore, Salmon)(▲Raw)
|Spicy Salmon RL(8pc)
|$15.95
(Shrimp Tempura & Crab roll topped
with Salmon & spicy mayonnaise sauce)(▲Raw)
Shihlin
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard #2336, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Crispy Mushroom 炸鲜菇
|$8.00
Generous portion of fresh mushroom is lightly battered and skillfully fried to a golden crisp. Rich in antioxidant and highly addictive, this night market favorite is served with a sprinkle of our signature spices. The Crispy Salt Pepper Mushroom is a special product launched to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks.
|JiaYi Chicken Rice 嘉義雞肉飯
|$12.00
Hand shredded chicken breast meat over steamed white rice, doused in our signature Jiayi fragrant sauce to make it a refreshing and delicious meal.
|Sweet Plum Fries 甘梅地瓜
|$7.00
By popular demand, our latest creation uses only specially selected sweet potatoes that are washed and air dried before being battered and lightly fried to bring out their irresistible fragrance. Golden and crunchy, they are served with a dash of our specially blended plum powder. Don't miss this!
R&B Tea
2855 Stevens Creek Blvd FC-21, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Fresh Taro Milk Tea
|$5.49
Fresh Taro Milk Tea with taro chunks and a touch of Ube which creates a nice deep purple color and roasty flavor.
|Lychee Green Tea with Aloe Vera
|$5.85
|Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
|$5.49
Yoko Tea
3074 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Y05. Okinawa Milk Tea w/ Coffee Jelly
|$5.75
w/ Coffee Jelly; 50% sugar adjustment ONLY
|M11. Okinawa Milk Tea
|$5.50
Sugar level CAN be adjust as low as 50%
|M02. Brown Sugar Milk Tea
|$5.50
Sugar level CAN be adjust as low as 50%
Menoh - Valley Fair
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard\n Suite 2467, Santa Clara
Tacomania - Stevens Creek
2855 STEVENS CREEK BL 2749, Santa Clara