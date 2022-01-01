Santa Clara bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Santa Clara
More about La Paloma
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
La Paloma
2280 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Super Nachos
|Guacamole
|Quesadillas
|$9.95
More about Wicked Chicken
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Chicken
2565 The Alameda, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$19.99
10 of our delicious buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our sauces, (or on the side) served with celery sticks & your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|French Fries
|$3.99
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$7.50
More about Mission City Grill
Mission City Grill
2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|CHEESEBURGER
|$16.00
SHARP CHEDDAR. CHARBROILED CHUCK PATTY, ARTISAN BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES AND SPECIAL SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES OR SOUP OR SALAD.
|CLUBHOUSE
|$15.00
TRIPLE DECKER, TURKEY, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES OR SOUP OR SALAD.
|COUNTRY COMBO
|$14.00
TWO EGGS, HASH BROWNS, TWO PIECES OF BACON OR SAUSAGE.
More about Bloom
Bloom
202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Bacon Avocado Bene
|$17.00
House bacon and fresh avocado stacked on our artisan fresh baked levain bread. Topped with two poached eggs and our scratch made hollandaise. Served with your choice of house potatoes or a cup of fruit.
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Your choice of ham or bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a lightly toasted fresh croissant with our house aioli
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
Savory scratch made buttermilk fried chicken served on top of a sweet Belgian Waffle, drizzled with spicy honey