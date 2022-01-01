Santa Clara bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Santa Clara

La Paloma image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

La Paloma

2280 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

Avg 4.2 (8959 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Super Nachos
Guacamole
Quesadillas$9.95
Wicked Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Chicken

2565 The Alameda, Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (2624 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Wings$19.99
10 of our delicious buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our sauces, (or on the side) served with celery sticks & your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
French Fries$3.99
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.50
Mission City Grill image

 

Mission City Grill

2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER$16.00
SHARP CHEDDAR. CHARBROILED CHUCK PATTY, ARTISAN BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES AND SPECIAL SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES OR SOUP OR SALAD.
CLUBHOUSE$15.00
TRIPLE DECKER, TURKEY, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES OR SOUP OR SALAD.
COUNTRY COMBO$14.00
TWO EGGS, HASH BROWNS, TWO PIECES OF BACON OR SAUSAGE.
Bloom image

 

Bloom

202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara

Avg 4.5 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Avocado Bene$17.00
House bacon and fresh avocado stacked on our artisan fresh baked levain bread. Topped with two poached eggs and our scratch made hollandaise. Served with your choice of house potatoes or a cup of fruit.
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Your choice of ham or bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a lightly toasted fresh croissant with our house aioli
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Savory scratch made buttermilk fried chicken served on top of a sweet Belgian Waffle, drizzled with spicy honey
iChina image

TAPAS

iChina

2855 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite 2260, Santa Clara

Avg 4 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Pacific Catch

3315 Coronado Place, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
