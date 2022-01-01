Santa Clara sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Santa Clara
More about KATSUYAKI
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
KATSUYAKI
1992 Lafayette Street, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|#4 Salmon Teri Plate
|$15.95
comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.
|#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate
|$11.45
comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.
|#6 Chick Teri & Chick Katsu Combo
|$13.95
comes with White Rice, Coleslaw, and Broccoli.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Bamboo Sushi
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard, San Jose
|Popular items
|Chasing the Dragon
|$17.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, house crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura flakes. 6 pc.
|Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
|$16.00
Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. / 6 pcs.
|California Roll
|$10.00
House crab mix, cucumber, avocado 8 pcs.
More about Kobe Japanese Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • HOT POT • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Kobe Japanese Restaurant
2086 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
|Popular items
|Rainbow RL(8pc)
|$16.95
(Crab & avocado roll topped with Tuna, Albacore, Salmon)(▲Raw)
|Deluxe Fire RL(8pc)
|$15.95
(Spicy Tuna & shrimp tempura with spicy mayo, green onion)(▲Raw)
|Spicy Shrimp Roll (8pc)
|$15.50
(Shrimp Tempura, spicy crab, topped with Ebi, avocado, Unagi sauce)