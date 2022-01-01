Santa Clara sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Santa Clara

KATSUYAKI image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

KATSUYAKI

1992 Lafayette Street, Santa Clara

Avg 4.8 (693 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#4 Salmon Teri Plate$15.95
comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.
#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate$11.45
comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.
#6 Chick Teri & Chick Katsu Combo$13.95
comes with White Rice, Coleslaw, and Broccoli.
More about KATSUYAKI
Bamboo Sushi image

 

Bamboo Sushi

2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chasing the Dragon$17.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, house crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura flakes. 6 pc.
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna$16.00
Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. / 6 pcs.
California Roll$10.00
House crab mix, cucumber, avocado 8 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Kobe Japanese Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • HOT POT • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Kobe Japanese Restaurant

2086 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

Avg 3.3 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Rainbow RL(8pc)$16.95
(Crab & avocado roll topped with Tuna, Albacore, Salmon)(▲Raw)
Deluxe Fire RL(8pc)$15.95
(Spicy Tuna & shrimp tempura with spicy mayo, green onion)(▲Raw)
Spicy Shrimp Roll (8pc)$15.50
(Shrimp Tempura, spicy crab, topped with Ebi, avocado, Unagi sauce)
More about Kobe Japanese Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Pacific Catch

3315 Coronado Place, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pacific Catch

