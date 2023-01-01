Avocado toast in Santa Clara

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mission City Grill image

 

Mission City Grill

2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST$15.00
More about Mission City Grill
Bloom image

 

Bloom - Eatery & Spirits

202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara

Avg 4.5 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$14.00
Natural Levain artisan bread topped with fresh avocado, pickled red onion, radishes, alfalfa sprouts and and fresh chives.
Add a poached egg +$2
Add smoked salmon +$2
More about Bloom - Eatery & Spirits

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

