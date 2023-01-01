Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado toast in
Santa Clara
/
Santa Clara
/
Avocado Toast
Santa Clara restaurants that serve avocado toast
Mission City Grill
2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
No reviews yet
AVOCADO TOAST
$15.00
More about Mission City Grill
Bloom - Eatery & Spirits
202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara
Avg 4.5
(345 reviews)
Avocado Toast
$14.00
Natural Levain artisan bread topped with fresh avocado, pickled red onion, radishes, alfalfa sprouts and and fresh chives.
Add a poached egg +$2
Add smoked salmon +$2
More about Bloom - Eatery & Spirits
