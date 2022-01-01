Burritos in Santa Clara

Santa Clara restaurants that serve burritos

La Paloma image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

La Paloma

2280 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

Avg 4.2 (8959 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Super Nachos
Guacamole
Quesadillas$9.95
More about La Paloma
Bloom image

 

Bloom

202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara

Avg 4.5 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Bloom’s Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Marinated flank steak with two scrambled eggs, grilled red onions, crispy potatoes, Ortega chilies, fresh avocado, Monterey jack cheese and crema, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, served with homemade salsa
More about Bloom
Puesto Santa Clara image

 

Puesto Santa Clara

2752 Augustine DR STE 110, Santa Clara

Avg 3.8 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Taco$7.50
crispy melted cheese, traditionally braised Salmon Creek Farms pork, avocado tomatillo salsa, avocado (GF)
Filet Mignon Taco$10.00
crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, avocado, spicy pistachio serrano salsa (N)
Chicken al Pastor Taco$7.50
crispy melted cheese, braised Jidori chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, avocado, piña habanero pico
More about Puesto Santa Clara

