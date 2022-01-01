Cheeseburgers in Santa Clara
Mission City Grill
2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
|CHEESEBURGER
|$17.00
|KIDS CHEESEBURGER
|$11.00
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES.
Armadillo Willy's - Santa Clara
2624 Homestead Road, Santa Clara
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.99
Double-Smoked Bacon, Checldar, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
|Cheeseburger
|$15.69
Choice of Natural Swiss, Monterey Jack, Mild Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, Blue, or American Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$6.99
Burger with Choice of Cheese