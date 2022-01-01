Chicken salad in Santa Clara
Santa Clara restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • PASTA
Mio Vicino
1290 Benton St, Santa Clara
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of pesto Cappellini pasta and mixed greens with sun-dried tomatoes, snow peas and sweet balsamic vinaigrette
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Chicken
2565 The Alameda, Santa Clara
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with your choice of dressing.