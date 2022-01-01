Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chilaquiles in
Santa Clara
/
Santa Clara
/
Chilaquiles
Santa Clara restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Mission City Grill
2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
No reviews yet
SP CHILAQUILES
$18.00
More about Mission City Grill
Bloom
202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara
Avg 4.5
(345 reviews)
Chilaquiles
$17.00
Deep fried organic tortilla chips, tossed in fresh tomatillo sauce and served with two fried eggs, tomatoes, onions, Cotija cheese, cilantro, and avocado drizzled with a light crema
More about Bloom
Palo Alto
