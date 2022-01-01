Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Santa Clara

Go
Santa Clara restaurants
Toast

Santa Clara restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Mission City Grill image

 

Mission City Grill

2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SP CHILAQUILES$18.00
More about Mission City Grill
Bloom image

 

Bloom

202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara

Avg 4.5 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$17.00
Deep fried organic tortilla chips, tossed in fresh tomatillo sauce and served with two fried eggs, tomatoes, onions, Cotija cheese, cilantro, and avocado drizzled with a light crema
More about Bloom

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Clara

Greek Salad

Tiramisu

Pies

Tacos

Spaghetti

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Santa Clara to explore

North San Jose

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Santa Clara to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (526 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1630 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston