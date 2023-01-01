Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilli chicken in Santa Clara

Go
Santa Clara restaurants
Toast

Santa Clara restaurants that serve chilli chicken

Main pic

 

Kabab & Currys - Isabella St - 1498 Isabella Street

1498 Isabella Street, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
Takeout
chilli chicken$17.99
More about Kabab & Currys - Isabella St - 1498 Isabella Street
Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - SANTA CLARA

2961 El Camini Real, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILLI CHICKEN$10.99
This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices, deep fried and cooked on low heat in exceptional sauce
CHILLI CHICKEN$12.99
This most popular Indo-Chinese spicy food is marinated with spices, deep fried and cooked on low heat in exceptional sauce
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - SANTA CLARA

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Clara

Mac And Cheese

Risotto

Chimichangas

Cheeseburgers

Greek Salad

Croissants

Chicken Tikka

Sweet Potato Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Santa Clara to explore

North San Jose

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Santa Clara to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (60 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2126 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (411 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1172 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston