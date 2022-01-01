Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Santa Clara
/
Santa Clara
/
Chocolate Cake
Santa Clara restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Mission City Grill
2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$8.00
More about Mission City Grill
Piatti - Santa Clara
3905 Rivermark Plaza, Santa Clara
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$10.00
caramel sauce, toasted pistachios, vanilla gelato
More about Piatti - Santa Clara
