Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Santa Clara
/
Santa Clara
/
Clams
Santa Clara restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA • PASTA
Mio Vicino
1290 Benton St, Santa Clara
Avg 4.5
(3177 reviews)
Linguine with Clams
$21.00
Chopped and fresh clams, garlic,diced tomatoes and leeks in a white wine sauce.
More about Mio Vicino
Birk's Restaurant
3955 Freedom Circle, Santa Clara
No reviews yet
Bowl Clam Chowder
$9.00
More about Birk's Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Clara
Chopped Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheeseburgers
Hot Chocolate
Corn Dogs
Waffles
Pancakes
Quesadillas
Neighborhoods within Santa Clara to explore
North San Jose
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More near Santa Clara to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Mountain View
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Campbell
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Cupertino
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Milpitas
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(574 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1807 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(262 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston