Croissants in Santa Clara
Santa Clara restaurants that serve croissants
More about Bloom - Eatery & Spirits
Bloom - Eatery & Spirits
202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$14.00
Your choice of ham or bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a lightly toasted fresh croissant with our house aioli
|Croissant French Toast
|$15.00
Fresh baked slices of brioche soaked in eggs and milk, cooked to a golden brown and drizzled with a warm vanilla sauce, pomegranate molasses, topped with house made whipped cream and berries