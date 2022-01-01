Croissants in Santa Clara

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Santa Clara restaurants that serve croissants

Bloom - Eatery & Spirits

202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara

Avg 4.5 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Your choice of ham or bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on a lightly toasted fresh croissant with our house aioli
Croissant French Toast$15.00
Fresh baked slices of brioche soaked in eggs and milk, cooked to a golden brown and drizzled with a warm vanilla sauce, pomegranate molasses, topped with house made whipped cream and berries
Paris Baguette image

 

Paris Baguette - 3514-Mercado

3159 Mission College Boulevard, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant$3.29
