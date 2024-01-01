Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Santa Clara

Santa Clara restaurants
Santa Clara restaurants that serve fajitas

Pedro's Santa Clara

3935 Freedom Circle, Santa Clara

Carne Asada Fajitas$31.00
Citrus marinated house seasoned grilled flank steak. Sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and accompaniments. Choice of tortillas.
Market Vegetables Fajitas$24.00
Asparagus, snap peas, spring onions and broccolini. Sautéed with house seasonings. Choice of tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas$28.00
Air chilled, local free range, no hormones, grilled chicken. Sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and accompaniments. Choice of tortillas.
More about Pedro's Santa Clara
Calix-Mex Cafe Bar and Grill - 2323 The Alameda

2323 The Alameda, Santa Clara

Shrimp Fajita$24.95
More about Calix-Mex Cafe Bar and Grill - 2323 The Alameda

