Fajitas in Santa Clara
Santa Clara restaurants that serve fajitas
Pedro's Santa Clara
3935 Freedom Circle, Santa Clara
|Carne Asada Fajitas
|$31.00
Citrus marinated house seasoned grilled flank steak. Sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and accompaniments. Choice of tortillas.
|Market Vegetables Fajitas
|$24.00
Asparagus, snap peas, spring onions and broccolini. Sautéed with house seasonings. Choice of tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$28.00
Air chilled, local free range, no hormones, grilled chicken. Sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and accompaniments. Choice of tortillas.