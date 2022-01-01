Grilled chicken in Santa Clara

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • PASTA

Mio Vicino

1290 Benton St, Santa Clara

Avg 4.5 (3177 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of pesto Cappellini pasta and mixed greens with sun-dried tomatoes, snow peas and sweet balsamic vinaigrette
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Chicken

2565 The Alameda, Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (2624 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with your choice of dressing.
CHICKEN

Chicken Meets Rice

2213 Tasman Dr, Santa Clara

Avg 4.5 (2352 reviews)
Takeout
*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)$13.99
Mary's Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful thai-inspired marinade. This chicken is called "Gai Yang" on the streets of Thailand.
More about Chicken Meets Rice

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

