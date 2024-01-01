Kebabs in Santa Clara
Santa Clara restaurants that serve kebabs
PARADISE BIRYANI - SANTA CLARA
2961 El Camini Real, Santa Clara
|LASOONI MURG KEBAB
|$10.99
Truly a luscious lip smacking smooth creamy chicken kebabs mildly flavored with cream, herbs and spices, yogurt and grilled to perfection
|CHK TIKKA KEBAB
|$9.99
Our Spicy Tandoori stands apart. Chicken is marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and plenty of spices- grilled to perfection
|MALAI MURG KEBAB
|$9.99
Truly a luscious lip smacking smooth creamy chicken kebabs mildly flavored with cream, herbs and spices, yogurt and grilled to perfection.