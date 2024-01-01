Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Santa Clara

Santa Clara restaurants that serve kebabs

PARADISE BIRYANI - SANTA CLARA

2961 El Camini Real, Santa Clara

LASOONI MURG KEBAB$10.99
Truly a luscious lip smacking smooth creamy chicken kebabs mildly flavored with cream, herbs and spices, yogurt and grilled to perfection
CHK TIKKA KEBAB$9.99
Our Spicy Tandoori stands apart. Chicken is marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and plenty of spices- grilled to perfection
MALAI MURG KEBAB$9.99
Truly a luscious lip smacking smooth creamy chicken kebabs mildly flavored with cream, herbs and spices, yogurt and grilled to perfection.
IRAKLIS CATERING BY ACHILLES -

2165 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

Kofta Kebab Wrap$11.99
Seasoned ground beef mixed with spices, herbs and parsley. Served with hummus, pickled turnip, sumac onion & tahini
