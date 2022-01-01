Mac and cheese in Santa Clara
Santa Clara restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Mission City Grill
Mission City Grill
2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$9.00
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES.
More about Armadillo Willy's - Santa Clara
Armadillo Willy's - Santa Clara
2624 Homestead Road, Santa Clara
|White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Bowl
|$14.99
Our Mac & Cheese with 1/4 pound of your choice of meat. Garnished with green onion. Does not include a Side.
|Kid's White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
|White Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Can be ordered with or without Bacon.