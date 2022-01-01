Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Santa Clara
/
Santa Clara
/
Patty Melts
Santa Clara restaurants that serve patty melts
Mission City Grill
2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
No reviews yet
PATTY MELT
$16.00
More about Mission City Grill
Armadillo Willy's - Santa Clara
2624 Homestead Road, Santa Clara
No reviews yet
Sourdough Patty Melt
$16.99
Grilled Sourdough, Double Cheddar Cheese and Grilled Onions.
More about Armadillo Willy's - Santa Clara
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Clara
Shrimp Rolls
Burritos
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Mozzarella Sticks
Teriyaki Chicken
Greek Salad
Cheesecake
Pork Chops
Neighborhoods within Santa Clara to explore
North San Jose
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More near Santa Clara to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Mountain View
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Campbell
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Cupertino
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Milpitas
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(574 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1807 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(262 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston