Penne in Santa Clara
Santa Clara restaurants that serve penne
More about Mio Vicino
PIZZA • PASTA
Mio Vicino
1290 Benton St, Santa Clara
|Baked Penne with Italian Sausage
|$20.00
Mushrooms and Italian sausage tossed with penne in a tomato cream sauce topped with melted mozzarella
|Penne Chicken
|$20.00
Broccoli, tomatoes, and a dash of chili flakes tossed in a browned garlic sauce, sprinkled with pecorino romano.
|Penne Marsala
|$20.00
Chicken, portabella mushroom, spinach, and diced tomatoes in a marsala cream sauce