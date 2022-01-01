Pita wraps in Santa Clara

This package includes an assortment of our most popular wraps, to provide a delicious meal for your next event. This package includes:

8 Gyro Pita Wraps

6 Chicken Souvlaki Wraps

4 Falafel Pita Wraps

2 Lamb Pita Wraps

All wraps come with a side of fruit salad.

If you would prefer to have a custom order quantity or a different distribution of wraps please call the restaurant.

