Pita wraps in Santa Clara

Athena Grill
1505 space park drive, Santa Clara
|Salmon
|$20.95
Marinated Atlantic salmon filet grilled and served over rice with vegetable medley
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
|$14.75
tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
|Baklava
|$6.00
traditional greek dessert made from scratch in house; phylo dough filled with walnuts and topped with orange zest syrup(not vegan)
Athena Grill Catering
1505 Space Park Drive, Santa Clara
|20 Assorted Pita Wraps w/Fruit
|$280.00
This package includes an assortment of our most popular wraps, to provide a delicious meal for your next event. This package includes:
8 Gyro Pita Wraps
6 Chicken Souvlaki Wraps
4 Falafel Pita Wraps
2 Lamb Pita Wraps
All wraps come with a side of fruit salad.
If you would prefer to have a custom order quantity or a different distribution of wraps please call the restaurant.