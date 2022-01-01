Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Santa Clara

Santa Clara restaurants
Santa Clara restaurants that serve prime ribs

Mission City Grill image

 

Mission City Grill

2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SP PRIME RIB$39.00
More about Mission City Grill
Consumer pic

 

Birk's Restaurant

3955 Freedom Circle, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16oz Prime Rib$52.00
Garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables or bacon-infused creamed spinach
More about Birk's Restaurant

