Pudding in Santa Clara

Santa Clara restaurants
Santa Clara restaurants that serve pudding

Mio Vicino image

PIZZA • PASTA

Mio Vicino

1290 Benton St, Santa Clara

Avg 4.5 (3177 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$10.00
Homemade bread pudding. Flavor of the day!
More about Mio Vicino
Item pic

 

Athena Grill

1505 space park drive, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Pudding - ”Risogalo“$6.00
new item! delicious dessert made the traditional way.. milk, rice, some sugar, and cinnamon. made the way our grandmothers made it
More about Athena Grill
Item pic

 

Yoko Tea

3074 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Y07. Sumo Special Milk Tea w/ Boba, Egg Pudding & Grass Jelly$5.95
w/ Boba, Egg Pudding, and Grass Jelly.
Sugar level CAN BE adjusted as low as 0%. Recommended 75%-100% for FRESH MILK
Y03. Egg Pudding Milk Tea$5.95
Sugar level CAN BE adjusted as low as 0%. Recommended 75%-100% for FRESH MILK
More about Yoko Tea

