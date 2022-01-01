Salmon in Santa Clara
Santa Clara restaurants that serve salmon
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
KATSUYAKI
1992 Lafayette Street, Santa Clara
|#4 Salmon Teri Plate
|$15.95
comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.
Athena Grill
1505 space park drive, Santa Clara
|Salmon
|$20.95
Marinated Atlantic salmon filet grilled and served over rice with vegetable medley
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
|$14.75
tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
|Baklava
|$6.00
traditional greek dessert made from scratch in house; phylo dough filled with walnuts and topped with orange zest syrup(not vegan)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • HOT POT • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Kobe Japanese Restaurant
2086 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
|Rainbow RL(8pc)
|$16.95
(Crab & avocado roll topped with Tuna, Albacore, Salmon)(▲Raw)
|Deluxe Fire RL(8pc)
|$15.95
(Spicy Tuna & shrimp tempura with spicy mayo, green onion)(▲Raw)
|Spicy Shrimp Roll (8pc)
|$15.50
(Shrimp Tempura, spicy crab, topped with Ebi, avocado, Unagi sauce)