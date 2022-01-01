Salmon in Santa Clara

Santa Clara restaurants that serve salmon

#4 Salmon Teri Plate image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

KATSUYAKI

1992 Lafayette Street, Santa Clara

Avg 4.8 (693 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#4 Salmon Teri Plate$15.95
comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.
More about KATSUYAKI
Athena Grill image

 

Athena Grill

1505 space park drive, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$20.95
Marinated Atlantic salmon filet grilled and served over rice with vegetable medley
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$14.75
tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Baklava$6.00
traditional greek dessert made from scratch in house; phylo dough filled with walnuts and topped with orange zest syrup(not vegan)
More about Athena Grill
Kobe Japanese Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • HOT POT • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Kobe Japanese Restaurant

2086 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

Avg 3.3 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rainbow RL(8pc)$16.95
(Crab & avocado roll topped with Tuna, Albacore, Salmon)(▲Raw)
Deluxe Fire RL(8pc)$15.95
(Spicy Tuna & shrimp tempura with spicy mayo, green onion)(▲Raw)
Spicy Shrimp Roll (8pc)$15.50
(Shrimp Tempura, spicy crab, topped with Ebi, avocado, Unagi sauce)
More about Kobe Japanese Restaurant

