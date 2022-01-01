Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Santa Clara

Santa Clara restaurants
Santa Clara restaurants that serve scallops

Mio Vicino image

PIZZA • PASTA

Mio Vicino

1290 Benton St, Santa Clara

Avg 4.5 (3177 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Scallop Salad$18.00
Grilled scallops, spinach, sweet balsamic vinaigrette, sweet corn and tomatoes
More about Mio Vicino
Item pic

 

Bamboo Sushi

2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nigiri Scallop$9.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.
Sashimi Scallop$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • HOT POT • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Kobe Japanese Restaurant

2086 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

Avg 3.3 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baked Scallop RL (8pc)$16.95
(Crab & avocado roll topped with Scallops Baked, spicy house sauce, Tobiko, green onion)(Time: 20 mins)
More about Kobe Japanese Restaurant

