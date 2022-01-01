Scallops in Santa Clara
Santa Clara restaurants that serve scallops
More about Mio Vicino
PIZZA • PASTA
Mio Vicino
1290 Benton St, Santa Clara
|Grilled Scallop Salad
|$18.00
Grilled scallops, spinach, sweet balsamic vinaigrette, sweet corn and tomatoes
More about Bamboo Sushi
Bamboo Sushi
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard, San Jose
|Nigiri Scallop
|$9.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.
|Sashimi Scallop
|$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.