Shrimp rolls in Santa Clara

Go
Santa Clara restaurants
Toast

Santa Clara restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

2. Goi Cuon - Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls image

 

Banh Cuon Tay Ho - Santa Clara

2047 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2. Goi Cuon - Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls$6.50
Steamed shrimp and pork slices wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs and rice noodles, served with peanut sauce. 2 rolls included.
More about Banh Cuon Tay Ho - Santa Clara
Kobe Japanese Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • HOT POT • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Kobe Japanese Restaurant

2086 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

Avg 3.3 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rainbow RL(8pc)$16.95
(Crab & avocado roll topped with Tuna, Albacore, Salmon)(▲Raw)
Deluxe Fire RL(8pc)$15.95
(Spicy Tuna & shrimp tempura with spicy mayo, green onion)(▲Raw)
Spicy Shrimp Roll (8pc)$15.50
(Shrimp Tempura, spicy crab, topped with Ebi, avocado, Unagi sauce)
More about Kobe Japanese Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Clara

Calamari

Salmon

French Toast

Souvlaki

Burritos

Pita Wraps

French Fries

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Santa Clara to explore

North San Jose

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Santa Clara to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Milpitas

No reviews yet

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston