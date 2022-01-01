Shrimp rolls in Santa Clara
Santa Clara restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Banh Cuon Tay Ho - Santa Clara
Banh Cuon Tay Ho - Santa Clara
2047 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
|2. Goi Cuon - Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$6.50
Steamed shrimp and pork slices wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs and rice noodles, served with peanut sauce. 2 rolls included.
More about Kobe Japanese Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • HOT POT • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Kobe Japanese Restaurant
2086 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
|Rainbow RL(8pc)
|$16.95
(Crab & avocado roll topped with Tuna, Albacore, Salmon)(▲Raw)
|Deluxe Fire RL(8pc)
|$15.95
(Spicy Tuna & shrimp tempura with spicy mayo, green onion)(▲Raw)
|Spicy Shrimp Roll (8pc)
|$15.50
(Shrimp Tempura, spicy crab, topped with Ebi, avocado, Unagi sauce)