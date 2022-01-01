Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Santa Clara
/
Santa Clara
/
Tiramisu
Santa Clara restaurants that serve tiramisu
PIZZA • PASTA
Mio Vicino
1290 Benton St, Santa Clara
Avg 4.5
(3177 reviews)
Tiramisu
$10.00
Homemade Tiramisu
More about Mio Vicino
Yoko Tea
3074 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
No reviews yet
M18. Tiramisu Milk Tea
$5.75
More about Yoko Tea
