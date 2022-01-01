Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian sandwiches in Santa Clara

Santa Clara restaurants
Toast

Santa Clara restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches

Mission City Grill image

 

Mission City Grill

2000 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

VEGETARIAN SANDWICH$15.00
Athena Grill image

 

Athena Grill

1505 space park drive, Santa Clara

Grilled Eggplant Wrap(Vegetarian)$13.95
delicious grilled eggplant sauteed with roasted peppers, then wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomato, feta and pesto
Falafel Pita Wrap(Vegetarian)$13.95
delicious falafel fried until crispy, wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, cucumber, and tomato. served with tahini on the side
Portobello Pita Wrap(Vegetarian)$13.95
grilled portabello mushroom sliced thin and sauteed, wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, roasted peppers, feta and pesto
